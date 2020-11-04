Cal Poly football will play a 6-game Big Sky schedule this spring. Here’s a look

Cal Poly’s football team will play an abbreviated, six-game Big Sky Conference schedule this spring, the university has announced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of games has been cut nearly by half of its initially planned 11-game 2020 Cal Poly football schedule, which was projected in September 2019.

Along with its conference opponents, the Mustangs will take the field for a total of three home and three road games. Cal Poly is starting the season without fans, which is subject to change according to health standards, according to university officials.

Cal Poly opens at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, hosting Southern Utah on Feb. 27 and UC Davis on March 6.

First-year Coach Beau Baldwin’s Mustangs then go on the road for their third game of the modified season March 13 at Montana.

Cal Poly will play its final home game March 27 versus Northern Arizona before hitting the road again to face Portland State on April 3 and Eastern Washington on April 10, according to Cal Poly officials.

Big Sky teams won’t be allowed to play non-conference games in the spring, according to the conference’s announcement.

“We are extremely excited to prep for a very competitive schedule we have in front of us,” said Baldwin in a news release. “It will be fun for everyone in the program and community to open the season at Spanos.”

Cal Poly officially announced Beau Baldwin as its new head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Baldwin holds up a Cal Poly jersey with President Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Athletic Director Don Oberhelman. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

New Cal Poly coach embarks on first year campaign

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Baldwin coached at Eastern Washington for nine seasons before serving as offensive coordinator at Cal.

Baldwin, won a Football Championship Subdivision national title at Eastern Washington (EWU) in 2010, where he compiled a 58-14 record in Big Sky games and 85-32 overall from 2008-16 as head coach of the Eagles with five Big Sky titles and six FCS playoff berths.

“People will make traveling to EWU a big deal,” said Baldwin in the release. “But ultimately it will be about our players that week, and getting ready to play a very good Eastern team on their home field.”

Cal Poly hosted Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference game at Alex G. Spanos stadium on Oct. 26, 2019. Here, Cal Poly’s quarterback Jalen Hamler gives the ball to Duy Tran-Sampson (22). Laura Dickinson

All 12 Big Sky teams will have byes on March 20 and April 17 for potential makeup games, Cal Poly officials said.

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs will include 16 teams this season — 11 automatic qualifiers (conference champions) and five at-large teams — beginning April 23-24, ending with the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on May 15.

Sacramento State, the 13th member of the Big Sky, announced Oct. 15 that it’s opting out of the proposed spring football campaign “due to the truncated season and the risks it could cause to the players’ well-being,” Cal Poly officials noted.

All kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Mustangs are 32-32 in their first eight seasons in the Big Sky, earning the conference title in 2012.