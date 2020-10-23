Cal Poly men’s basketball to begin season without fans. Here’s the schedule

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team will tip off its 28-game season on Nov. 25, but fans won’t be allowed initially due to coronavirus precautions.

Under the direction of the Big West Conference’s Board of Directors, “All teams will begin the season without spectators in attendance. The issue of fan attendance will be revisited as the season progresses,” Cal Poly said in a news release.

The Mustangs open their season against the University of Portland on Thanksgiving eve at the U.S. Bank Pilot Invitational in Portland, one of eight non-conference games.

They’ll also face two Pac-12 opponents, visiting Stanford on Dec. 8 and Fresno State on Dec. 12.

This year, the Big West schedule was expanded from 16 games to 20 with the offseason additions of UC San Diego (making its Division I debut) and CSU Bakersfield to the conference, Cal Poly said.

Tipoff times will be made available on GoPoly.com once confirmed.

“Stampede Club members with questions regarding ticket plans, packages and membership concerns are encouraged to contact Cal Poly development coordinator Sharon Wagner at 805-756-6382 or shwagner@calpoly.edu,” Cal Poly officials said, but it’s unclear when fans might get to see the action in person.

Cal Poly basketball adjusts to COVID-19

To reduce travel and emphasize safety, the Big West schedule has been “altered so that teams play the same opponent on consecutive days at one site, with most games taking place on Friday and Saturday,” Cal Poly said.

For example, Cal Poly will open conference play at Hawaii with back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 27, and 28. The Mustangs then host UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1 and 2.

“This year, we’ve dealt with an unusual amount of uncertainties due to this global pandemic, which has forced everyone to operate differently and continue to pivot without a clear-cut future in sight,” Coach John Smith, entering his second year with the program, said in a news release. “Now that the schedule has been released, we’re very excited to have something to plan for.”

Smith said that the virus is unpredictable and the team is having to adjust its scheduling, including having to spend Christmas out of state in Hawaii instead of with their families.

“Positivity will help drown out the sorrows that COVID-19 continues to try to bestow upon us,” Smith said.

Last year, the Mustangs posted an overall record of 7-23 (4-12 Big West) and a last-place finish in conference.

Cal Poly returns seven players from last year’s squad, including second-leading scorer Colby Rogers, who tallied 8.6 points per game.

The team’s leading scorer in in 2019-20, Junior Ballard, who recorded 13.1 points per game, transferred to Fresno State for his junior season.