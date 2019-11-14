After 6-21 season, Cal Poly men’s basketball reboots with a new coach and a young team

A new era for the Cal Poly men’s basketball team has begun.

The season tipped off last weekend, marking the start of the 2019-20 year — the first under head coach John Smith.

The former Cal State Fullerton associate head coach replaced Joe Callero, who was fired with two games remaining in the season after a decade at the helm. The Mustangs finished last in the Big West in their sixth straight losing season.

The coach isn’t the only new face this year.

Plenty of new players fill out the roster and will get minutes on the floor. Three starters return from last season, with five redshirt activations, two transfers, two true freshmen and a player who missed half of last year with an injury also in the mix.

So just what exactly can fans expect from Cal Poly, which has its first home game on Friday against NAIA Simpson?

Time to gel

Make no mistake. This season will have its ups and downs.

After all, the Mustangs are just a year removed from a 6-21 record, including a Big West performance that saw them win just one game out of 13. The record was the program’s worst since the 1994-95 season, when Cal Poly went 1-26 overall.

With this many new faces and more than half of last season’s points lost to graduation, a slow start could be expected.

Two games into the schedule, the Mustangs sit at 0-2 with road losses to Santa Clara and North Dakota State. The team faced experienced scorers in Santa Clara and was a 15-point underdog in its first meeting all-time in North Dakota.

But there are reasons to be optimistic.

The Mustangs led the Bison at the half, 33-30, a game that they weren’t supposed to be competitive in. The Bison had 31 attempts from the free-throw line to the Mustang’s 11.

The Mustangs were efficient, shooting 52 percent from the floor. Take away a few fouls, and Cal Poly earns its first win of the season instead of falling 74-67.

Also, three players who should be key to Cal Poly’s successes this year did not play against North Dakota: Malek Harwell, Alimamy Koroma and Nolan Taylor.

Both Koroma, a freshman, and Taylor, a redshirt junior, have yet to play this year.

But perhaps the biggest reason for optimism is that four players, including freshman Colby Rogers, reached double-digit scoring against North Dakota State.

More balanced scoring

Last season’s team saw a significant drop-off in scoring last season after guard Donovan Fields, who averaged 17 points per game, guard Marcellus Garrick (11.8) and forward Mark Crowe (10.0).

Sophomore Junior Ballard suffered a season-ending injury in January and missed 14 games. Ballard showed bursts of scoring off the bench, with 21 points at CSU Bakersfield and 15 points against Fresno State, but he averaged just 5.1 points over 15 games.

Through two starts this season, Ballard appears more consistent in an expanded role. The Modesto Christian High product is averaging 18.5 points per game.

Graduate transfer Jamal Smith, the son of the head coach, is averaging 12.0 points per game.

Harwell, a graduate transfer from Boise State, should also chip in on the scoring front. The guard was the top player in Idaho out of high school in 2014-15. Harwell never fully found his groove in Boise, but look for him to capitalize on his final season of eligibility.

Redshirt freshman and former Mission Prep star Kyle Colvin had 11 points against Santa Clara and 6 against North Dakota State. The forward is seeing plenty of time on the court, averaging 28 minutes per game.

Rogers, a freshman from Roselle, New Jersey, is a sharpshooter who can stretch the floor and guard multiple positions.

Temper expectations

One thing is certain, young players will get their chances this season under Smith. And for good reason.

Four players will graduate after this season, and another three are juniors. Everyone else is an underclassman.

The future of the program will lie in the development of younger players, who already are having an impact. And Smith is no stranger to rebuilding programs.

He helped turn San Bernardino Valley College and Riverside City College into playoff teams and won a state championship in 2009 at Riverside.

John Smith was announced as Cal Poly’s new head coach of the men’s basketball team. Smith was most recently the associate head coach for Cal State Fullerton. Photo by Joe Johnston 03-28-19 Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

At Cal State Fullerton, the Titans made the playoffs over the past three years after three consecutive 20-loss seasons from 2013 to 2016.

But it will be a process. The Mustangs were picked to finish last in the Big West, according to the preseason media poll.

The 2019-20 season will not launch the program into the stratosphere of Big West powers UC Irvine or UC Santa Barbara. Instead, fans should consider this season a foundational year with an eye toward the future.

That point was emphasized on Wednesday, when the program secured four National Letters of Intent from players who will likely have a hand in its growth.

Cal Poly announced that 5-foot-10 point guard Camren Pierce (Etiwanda High School, Rancho Cucamonga), 6-foot-4 shooting guard Aidan Prukop (Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana), 6-foot-7 combo guard Kobe Sanders (Christian High School, San Diego), and 6-foot-7 small forward Dyson Koelher (Jordan High School, Salt Lake City) are anticipated to join the team next season.

The class will offer a boost in players who spread the floor and create mismatches to attack.

High school players are viewed as an asset to Smith, who likes to have players for the full four years to develop them.

Through two games and a signing day, it’s clear the type of team that Smith is trying to put together: one that Cal Poly basketball fans should be excited about.