Cal Poly faced off against a Pac-12 opponent for 1st time in 4 years. It didn’t go well

Cal Poly running back Lepi Lataimua runs as Oregon State’s Jalen Moore tries to bring him down. James Smith IV

Cal Poly was over matched — outside of its opening drive — in a non-conference matchup Saturday against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, falling 45-7 in only its second contest ever against a Pac-12 opponent.

The Mustangs answered a quick Beaver score to open the game, as redshirt freshman Jalen Hamler connected with J.J. Koski for a 53-yard catch and run to set up an 8-yard score to Xavier Moore.

Hamler only had five passing attempts in the first half, finishing the game 5 of 10 for 112 yards and an interception.

Many of his throws, including the interception, came well after the game was decided.

The drives following the lone score focused on the running game up the middle, which had been emphasized by Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh entering the game, despite trailing 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 38-7 at halftime.

The Mustangs were unable to control the line of scrimmage or protect the quarterback, leading to three sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Duy Tran-Sampson had 29 carries for 137 yards, and Hamler added 27 yards on 21 carries. The triple option registered 203 total yards on 58 attempts for an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

The defense was gashed for 258 yards rushing and 291 yards passing, but was done no favors by an offense that couldn’t stay on the field.

The Beavers improve to 1-2, while Cal Poly drops to 1-2 following two straight losses.

The last Pac-12 opponent Cal Poly played was at Arizona State in 2015, where they fell 35-21.

Linebacker Nik Navarro did not play or travel with the team.

In the third quarter, backup linebacker Joey Ruiz was ejected for targeting and will miss the first half of the Mustangs’ Big Sky opener against Southern Utah in two weeks.