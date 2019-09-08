Cal Poly football’s opening-week momentum stalls in road loss to Weber State

Highlights: Cal Poly defense rallies to win annual spring game The Cal Poly football team held its annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cal Poly football team held its annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Cal Poly football team’s momentum from its season-opening rout of San Diego didn’t last much past the first half of the Mustangs next game Saturday against Weber State.

Cal Poly couldn’t hang onto a 10-3 second-quarter lead and lost 41-24 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.

Ahead 17-10 at halftime, Weber State took advantage of several Cal Poly mistakes in the second half to pull away in the teams’ Big Sky Conference opener.

The Mustangs were halted twice by Weber State’s defense at the 1-yard line, fumbled a Wildcat punt and a bad pitchout led to the clinching score, leaving both teams with 1-1 marks for the season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Weber State amassed 457 yards in total offense, converted 11 of 18 third-down plays and had the ball on offense for 35 minutes, 15 seconds en route to its fourth straight win over the Mustangs.

Cal Poly finished with 346 yards of total offense, 164 on the ground and 182 more through the air. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Hamler completed 11 of 14 passes for 182 yards and rushed for 53 yards on 19 carries. Lepi Lataimua added 70 yards on four trips, including a 50-yard touchdown run in the final quarter. J.J. Koski made six catches for 104 yards.

Cal Poly plays the second of three consecutive games on the road next Saturday, visiting Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference for a 1:15 p.m. kickoff in Reser Stadium. It will be the Mustangs’ first game against a Pac-12 school since a 2015 meeting at Arizona State.