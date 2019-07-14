This NBA team just signed former Cal Poly star to a 2-year deal

Cal Poly men’s basketball coach offers his thoughts day after firing Cal Poly men's basketball head coach Joe Callero briefly reflected on 10 years in San Luis Obipso on Thursday, the day after he and the university parted ways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Poly men's basketball head coach Joe Callero briefly reflected on 10 years in San Luis Obipso on Thursday, the day after he and the university parted ways.

Former Cal Poly star David Nwaba reportedly has a new home.

The guard will sign a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his fourth team in as many years, multiple media sources reported on Sunday.

The deal is for a team-friendly veteran minimum, and barring any surprises, will complete the Nets’ roster.

With Kevin Durant expected to be sidelined next season, Nwaba will provide versatile bench depth for a crowded backcourt.

The 26-year-old unrestricted free agent also had interest from the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.

Last season, Nwaba averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also had another year-long stint with the Chicago Bulls the previous year.





Nwaba went undrafted in 2016 and earned a shot on the Los Angeles Lakers after time in the D-League. With the signing, Nwaba became the first ex-Mustangs men’s basketball player in the Division I era to sign an NBA contract.