Cal Poly lands transfer from Pac-12 and Arroyo Grande High kicker on signing day

A transfer from Washington State who was a top defensive recruit coming out of high school and kicker from Arroyo Grande who head coach Tim Walsh said is ready to contribute right away highlight the list of recruits landed by Cal Poly on the first day of the early signing period.

Walsh introduced a group of six recruits Wednesday from the Cal Poly Football Office, which also includes an offensive lineman from the community college ranks and an offensive lineman, defensive back and wide receiver from the high school level.

The early signing period for Division I football lasts three days; also opening Wednesday was the Midyear Community College Transfer Signing Period, which lasts until Jan. 15. The regular signing period is slated for Feb. 6 through April 1.

Safety D’Angelo McKenzie was listed as a three-star recruit by most services coming out of Valley Christian High School in San Jose when he initially signed with Washington State, where he redshirted last year.

Arroyo Grande High School graduate Colton Theaker made all of his 45 PAT attempts and was 10 of 15 on field goals with a long of 52 yards during senior season with the Eagles.

“Theaker has a big leg and big shoes to fill with the departure of Alex Vega and Casey Sublette, but we feel he is ready to kick as a true freshman,” Walsh said. “He has made a 52-yard field goal in a game and his kickoffs are boomed! He has had some pretty impressive punts, as well.”

In addition, Dusty Frampton, a Saint Mary’s (Stockton) High School graduate who signed a letter of intent a year ago but utilized a grayshirt year after tearing his ACL, will enroll at Cal Poly in January.

“We are excited to announce six signees, and one grayshirt in this early period,” Walsh said. “This early signing period is good for us to find young men that fit our Cal Poly profile and want to be Mustangs. We feel this group gives us a great start to 2019 recruiting and having the ability to add three to the roster immediately is something we wanted to accomplish.”

Frampton rushed for 1,648 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2017 and 2,345 yards and 42 scores as a junior in 2016, shattering school rushing records. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry in 2017 and 9.1 yards in 2016.

“(He) has rehabbed and is now ready to enter as a true freshman at the H position vacated by Joe Protheroe,” Walsh added. “He was a big tailback in high school.”

Frampton will have big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Protheroe, who shattered most of the school rushing records as he led the nation (FCS) in rushing with 1,810 yards and also broke Cal Poly’s career rushing mark with 4,271 yards. Protheroe was named an Associated Press All-American last week.

The following are more details on the six signees (listed alphabetically):

Mitch Anderson, WR, 5-11, 180, Whittier, Calif. (La Habra High School)

Under head coach Frank Mazzotta at La Habra High School, Anderson caught 18 passes in five games as a senior and 27 passes, eight for touchdowns, in 11 games as a junior ... also rushed for 121 yards on just 11 carries in junior season ... Anderson helped Highlanders to 7-4 mark, first-place finish in Freeway League and a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs in 2018.

Walsh: “Anderson unfortunately was injured most of his senior year. He has run a 10.77 100 meters and has the size and speed to mature into a JJ Koski-type receiver.”

Payson Campisano, OL, 6-3, 250, San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines High School)

Under head coach Ron Gladnick at Torrey Pines High School, Campisano earned third-team All-Avocado League honors on defense and has been chosen to play in Spanos Classic North vs. South Game ... on defense, he made 20 tackles in eight games, including 12 solo stops ... helped Falcons to 10-1 record, 5-0 record for first place in Avocado League and a runner-up finish in CIF-San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.

Walsh: “Campisano is an athletic 6-5 offensive lineman that we feel as he continues to physically blossom will be a steal in this class. He’s athletic and played in a similar system at Torrey Pines. It’s awesome to have two Campisanos at Cal Poly now as his sister Sierra is here playing for our women’s basketball team. Payson gets the entire Cal Poly philosophy.”

Isaiah Jernagin, DB, 5-8, 170, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield High School)

Under head coach Paul Golla at Bakersfield High School, Jernagin made 65 tackles in three varsity seasons ... notched 32 tackles in senior season ... also rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per carry, and caught six passes ... Drillers were 9-4 in 2018, finishing second in the Southwest Yosemite League and advancing to the semifinal round of the CIF-Central Section Division 1 playoffs.

Walsh: “Jernagin was a corner for Bakersfield High School, where he led the Drillers’ secondary. He is an athletic tough competitor who will compete for time as a freshman. We’re excited to to have him as a Mustang.”

Bakersfield’s Isaiah Jernagin, left, and Central’s Jacob Torrez reach for a pass in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com

D’Angelo McKenzie, S, 5-10, 180, San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian High School/Washington State)

As a senior under head coach Mike Machado at Valley Christian in 2017, McKenzie made 45 tackles with three pass breakups ... averaged 10.9 yards on 20 punt returns, returning one for a touchdown ... .also rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 143 yards ... helped Warriors to 9-3 record, second place in West Catholic Athletic League and to the semifinal round of the CIF-Central Coast Section Open Division 2 playoffs ... named to All-Metro First Team by the San Francisco Chronicle, named West Catholic League Most Valuable Defensive Back and to the All-WCAL First-Team as a defensive back, wideout and running back ... named to All-NorCal Offense by SportStar Magazine on defense … rated three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com … rated No. 36 safety in the country by ESPN.com … rated No. 71 prospect in California by 247Sports.com ... signed with Washington State during the Early Signing Period in December 2017 and was a redshirt during 2018 season ... announced on Nov. 9 via Twitter that he had been granted his release from the Cougars and would transfer ... received offers from several Power Five schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Notre Dame, UCLA and Utah.

D’Angelo McKenzie Cal Poly Athletics

Walsh: “McKenzie was highly recruited a year ago as a free safety and we are excited that he has chosen us as his university to transfer to and become immediately eligible with four years of eligibility remaining. He is a big hitter with speed.”

Dominic Stellini-Splan, OL, 6-1, 285, Tracy, Calif. (Tracy High School/City College of San Francisco)

Stellini-Splan played two seasons at City College of San Francisco as the team’s center ... twice earned first-team All-Bay-6 Conference honors ... helped Rams to 7-4 mark in 2018 and played in the Golden State Bowl.

Walsh: “Splan was a two-year starter from Tracy High School, where they run an offense similar to ours. We’re excited he will be here in the spring. He fills the experience lost with the departure of center Harry Whitson.”

Colton Theaker, K, 6-3, 180, Arroyo Grande, Calif. (Arroyo Grande High School)

Under head coach Michael Hartman at Arroyo Grande High School, Theaker made all of his 45 PAT attempts and was 10 of 15 on field goals with a long of 52 yards during senior season ... also averaged 34.1 yards on 28 punts and 63.8 yards on 66 kickoffs with 55 touchbacks ... helped Eagles to 8-4 overall mark, third-place Mountain League finish and into the quarterfinal round of the CIF-Central Section Division 1 playoffs ... earned first-team All-Mountain League honors as a kicker.

Colton Theaker Cal Poly Athletics