Cal Poly volleyball will play University of San Diego in NCAA tournament

The Cal Poly volleyball team, in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history, drew the University of San Diego as its first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

The game will be held Friday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, it was announced in a selection show televised Sunday night on ESPNU.

It’s the first time Cal Poly has made back-to-back NCAA tournaments since the 2006-2007 season.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 14, finished their regular season with a 25-2 overall record and a 15-1 Big West record. The team celebrated its selection at a watch party at the Milestone Tavern near campus.

San Diego (16-12 overall) finished second in the West Coast Conference with a 13-5 record.

First- and second-round matches will be played Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at 16 campus sites. Teams winning both matches will move on to regional play Dec. 7 and 8. Regionals for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites, which will be announced after play concludes, on Dec. 1. At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition.

The regional winners will advance to the national semifinals and championship final hosted by Minnesota on Dec. 13 and 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The team just wrapped up a second consecutive outright Big West Conference title last week, which was the fifth conference title in program history.