Cal Poly volleyball sets sights on NCAA Tournament after 2nd straight Big West title

The Cal Poly volleyball team wrote a fitting — and somewhat predictable — conclusion to its 2018 regular season, wrapping up a second consecutive outright Big West Conference title Saturday with a sweep of Cal State Fullerton in front of over 1,000 fans at Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs had previously clinched at least a share of the conference title and a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament after sweeping UC Riverside at home Friday.

It is the fifth conference title in program history and the first back-to-back conference titles since 2006-07. And it’s the culmination of one of the finest campaigns in program history with a 25-2 overall and 15-1 conference record, and the season is far from over.

Cal Poly cruised past Fullerton, which finished winless in the Big West, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 on Saturday. Torrey Van Winden led the way for the Mustangs with 12 kills and 12 digs, her sister Adlee Van Winden had eight kills and eight digs and Avalon DeNechochea recorded 33 assists.

Cal Poly will have to wait a week to find out who it faces in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the selection show scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25, televised on ESPNU.



