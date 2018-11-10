Cal Poly upsets No. 24 Idaho State on Protheroe’s record night

Senior fullback Joe Protheroe rushed for a career-high 260 yards, set a Cal Poly record for yards rushing in a single season and scored a touchdown as the Mustangs upset No. 24 Idaho State 37-14 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon in Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Senior linebacker Anders Turner scooped up an Idaho State fumble and ran 40 yards for a touchdown and cornerback Dominic Frasch, also a senior, forced a fumble, intercepted a pass, broke up four other Bengal passes and recorded seven tackles as Cal Poly improved to 4-6 for the season and 3-4 in Big Sky games.





Idaho State, averaging 524 yards in total offense per game entering Saturday’s contest, was held to 367 yards in falling to 6-4 and 5-2.





Protheroe surpassed the single-season mark of 1,578 yards set by James Noble in 2005 as he now has 1,627 yards with one more game to play. He also is within reach of the career mark of 4,205 yards set by Craig Young from 1996-99 as Protheroe has 4,088 yards and needs just 118 to break the mark.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Protheroe has surpassed the 100-yard mark in eight consecutive games this season and has surpassed the 200-yard mark four times this year and five for his career, including three straight games. He has 22 career 100-yard games, another school record.





Protheroe, who carried the ball 41 times, two shy of his career high, scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter, giving Cal Poly the lead for good at 13-7. The Mustangs added three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to win going away.





Junior wide receiver J.J. Koski scored twice for the Mustangs, catching a 36-yard pass from Khaleel Jenkins early in the third quarter and running 28 yards on a reverse with 4:31 to play to clinch the victory for Cal Poly.





Turner’s fumble recovery and run for a touchdown was Cal Poly’s first since Kenny Jackson scampered 32 yards for a score against Dixie State in 2009.





Senior Alex Vega kicked a career-high three field goals spanning 31, 23 and 29 yards for the Mustangs. Vega is 10 of 11 in field goals this year.





Idaho State’s only scores were an 11-yard pass from Tanner Gueller ro Michael Dean in the second quarter and a 28-yard run by Ty Flanagan midway through the third period.

Cal Poly wraps up its 2018 season next Saturday on Senior Day, hosting Southern Utah at 4:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Thunderbirds are 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Big Sky following a 31-18 loss to Weber State on Saturday.