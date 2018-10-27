Cal Poly football bounces back with 38-28 win at Northern Arizona

Joe Protheroe rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown as Cal Poly defeated Northern Arizona 38-28 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Protheroe recorded his sixth consecutive 100-yard game — and the 20th of his career — while helping the Mustangs bounced back from a lopsided loss against in-state rival UC Davis last week.
The senior fullback from Concord needed only eight games to go over the 1,000-yard mark the second time in his career.
Cal Poly (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky) erupted offensively with a 28-point second quarter, which included a pair of 38-yard touchdown passes from senior quarterback Khaleel Jenkins to wide receivers J.J. Koski and Quentin Harrison.
Jenkins also ran for 103 yards on 15 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Northern Arizona, which was down to its fourth-string quarterback at one point in the third quarter, struggled to contain Cal Poly’s triple-option offense and trailed 28-7 at halftime.
The Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky) rallied with three touchdowns over the final 30 minutes, but couldn’t come all the way back. Joe Logan rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northern Arizona offensively.
Linebackers Matt Shotwell and Nik Navarro paced the Mustangs defense with 11 and 8 tackles, respectively. Anders Turner and Bradley Mickey also recovered fumbles for Cal Poly, which recorded six tackles for loss to help seal the victory.
The Mustangs go back on the road next week to play Montana State in Bozman, Montana. Cal Poly closes out the regular season with back-to-back home games against Idaho State (Nov. 10) and Southern Utah (Nov. 17).
