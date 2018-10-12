Former Cal Poly baseball player Kyle Wilson dies at 36

Former Cal Poly baseball player Kyle Wilson has died at the age of 36.
Wilson, a Santa Maria native and graduate of Righetti High School, died of a heart attack on Oct. 6, according to a news release from the university.
Wilson’s family was at his side when he died, the release said.
Wilson primarily played catcher for the Mustangs from 2001 to 2003, and owned a career .319 batting average.
He transferred to Fresno State ahead of his senior season, and was drafted in the 26th round of the 2004 Major Leauge Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies.
Wilson played three years in the minor leagues, posting a .260 average with 35 doubles, 23 home runs and 112 RBI in 190 games.
Wilson was born Aug. 23, 1982, in Santa Maria, to Scott and Maureen Wilson.
He reportedly overcame health obstacles throughout his early years that helped shape him into the man he became.
Wilson earned a baseball scholarship at Cal Poly, where he met his future wife, Chelsy Thompson, a Mustangs tennis player. They married Nov. 10, 2007, and had two sons, Kellen and Finley.
Wilson worked for Arthur J. Gallagher, a U.S.-based global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm prior to his death.
Services for Wilson will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno on Thursday.
Comments