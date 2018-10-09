Alex Spanos, Cal Poly alum and Chargers owner, dies at 95

Cal Poly alum and university benefactor Alex Spanos, who owned the Los Angeles Chargers, has died, his family said in a statement on the Chargers website Tuesday morning. He was 95 years old.

Spanos, who was born to Greek immigrants in 1923, was an aerospace engineering major at Cal Poly in 1941 and 1942, but left to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945, according to a biography on Cal Poly’s website and the family’s statement.

The university’s football stadium was named after him in 2006, following a large donation, and the theater is named after him and his late wife, Faye.

Spanos purchased the San Diego Chargers in 1984, according to the statement.

“Aside from being a celebrated businessman and generous philanthropist, Alex’s greatest joy and source of pride was his family,” the statement said. “His beloved wife Faye, his four children, his 15 grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren always came first.”

“Spanos was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, who died in August at age 92,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It was Faye’s unconditional love and support that gave him the strength and peace of mind to take risks and pursue his goals unfettered,” the statement said. “Together they contributed generously to worthy causes and charities.”

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles before the 2017 season, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We have no words that can adequately express our sadness with his passing,” the statement said. “We will continue to honor his legacy by dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the community and throughout our country.”

