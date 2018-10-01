3 drunk fans arrested for running onto Cal Poly soccer field during rivalry game

Three people were arrested Sunday night at Cal Poly’s Blue-Green Rivalry soccer game against UC Santa Barbara after they ran onto the field intoxicated, according to university spokesman Matt Lazier.

Lazier added that another four people were arrested “at or around the game” on suspicion of public intoxication.

Cal Poly won 1-0 with a goal in the 64th minute of the game.

The crowd of 11,075 was the 14th largest in NCAA history, the largest of 2018 and the eighth consecutive season that Cal Poly’s match against UC Santa Barbara at Spanos Stadium has sold out.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The 13 combined matches between Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara during the past seven years are the 13 highest attended collegiate soccer games in the United States, outranking every NCAA Championship and College Cup contest since the beginning of the 2012 season.