Early miscues cost Cal Poly in 48-28 loss to No. 17 Montana

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh understood before the college football season began that the Mustangs’ schedule would be unforgiving every step of the way.

That sentiment couldn’t be more true through the first five weeks.

Playing its fourth opponent ranked in the top 20, Cal Poly couldn’t overcome a pair of costly first-half miscues en route to a 48-28 loss to No. 17 Montana in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky) saw their three-game winning streak against the Grizzlies that dates back to 2014 come to an end.

Meanwhile, Montana (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) kept pace with Eastern Washington and Idaho State for first-place in the conference standings.

Protheroe continues to shine

Cal Poly fullback Joe Protheroe turned in another typically strong performance Saturday evening.

The 6-foot, 230-pound senior racked up 139 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries. Protheroe’s third straight 100-yard outing put him over 3,000 yards for his career.

Protheroe moved into fifth place in program history in career rushing yards, surpassing former standout quarterback Chris Brown (3,024). Craig Young, who was inducted into Cal Poly’s athletics hall of fame last year, is the Mustangs’ career rushing leader with 4,205 yards.

Cal Poly could lean heavily on Protheroe the rest of the season after starting running back Broc Mortensen suffered a season-ending foot injury against Brown on Sept. 21.

Mortensen, a sophomore from Venutra, tallied 415 all-purpose yards through the first three games, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

In his place, sophomore Drew Hernandez had a career-high 135 yards on 14 carries against Montana. Hernandez averaged an eye-popping 9.6 yards per attempt.

Fumbles on fumbles

While Protheroe was a bright spot, Cal Poly continued to turn the ball over at an alarming rate.

Late in the first quarter, Montana All-American linebacker Josh Buss recovered the Mustangs third fumble of the game and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown, staking the Grizzlies to a 17-0 lead.

The visitors were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Cal Poly also had two fumbles returned for touchdowns during its 53-point loss to Eastern Washington the week prior.

The Mustangs have fumbled 16 times and lost nine of them in five games this season.

Montana offense cruises

Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed completed 23-of-31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana offensively.

Samuel Akem was on the receiving end of five of those passes, including a key 54-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter that helped the Grizzlies take a 31-7 lead into halftime.

Running back Adam Eastwood added a season-high 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Montana junior linebacker Dante Olson, who ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky and No. 3 in FCS in total tackles this season, recorded a game-high 24 stops.

Coming up next

Cal Poly goes back on the road next week to play Sacramento State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets (2-2, 0-1 Big Sky) are coming off a 41-34 loss to Montana two weeks ago in Missoula.

