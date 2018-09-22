No. 6 Eastern Washington thumps Cal Poly, 70-17, in conference opener

Sixth-ranked Eastern Washington rushed for more than 400 yards and scored two defensive touchdowns en route to a 70-17 victory over visiting Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney.

Antoine Custer rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Gage Gubrud went 21-of-27 for 215 yards through the air to lead the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky).

Joe Protheroe rushed for a game-high 176 yards on 34 carries for the Mustangs (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky). The senior fullback is now 18 yards away from reaching the 3,000-yard mark for his career.

Two of Cal Poly’s four fumbles were returned for touchdowns, helping Eastern Washington take a 35-10 lead into halftime.

Cal Poly quarterback Khaleel Jenkins added 70 yards on 25 carries. J’uan Campbell scored both of the Mustangs’ touchdowns on the ground: a 5-yard run in the second quarter and a 39-yard rush in the third.

Alex Vega made a 23-yard field goal for Cal Poly.

Sophomore linebacker Matt Shotwell recorded double-digit tackles for the third straight game, making 11 stops to lead a Mustangs defense that allowed more than 650 total yards.

Eastern Washington’s 70 points were the most allowed by Cal Poly since an 88-0 loss to Pacific in 1949.

Cal Poly will be back in action next week when the Mustangs host No. 20 Montana at 4:05 p.m. Saturday inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

