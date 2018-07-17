Former Cal Poly wrestling recruit caught yelling homophobic slur at rally

Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.
