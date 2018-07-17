Former Cal Poly wrestling recruit caught yelling homophobic slur at rally
Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
Cal Poly's Will Kraemer won the Stihl TimberSports Western Collegiate Qualifier on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, and will advance to the TimberSports Series Championships for collegiate lumberjacks to be held in Milwaukee in July.