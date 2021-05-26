McKenzie Milton, Big Kat Bryant among transfers to watch in 2021-22 college football season

Here are a handful of players whose decision to transfer has provided their new teams with a big boost:

———

DEMARKCUS BOWMAN, RB

— Current team: Florida

— Former team: Clemson

— The Buzz: Florida returns most of its ground production from last season, led by Dameon Pierce (503 yards) and Malik Davis (310 yards) but Bowman provides the Gators with a true playmaker at tailback. His presence could give Dan Mullen a key piece for another run toward an SEC championship.

BIG KAT BRYANT, DE

— Current team: UCF

— Former team: Auburn

— The Buzz: Bryant reunites with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at UCF, where he instantly provides the team with a legitimate pass rusher on the edge. His familiarity with defensive coordinator Travis Williams’ system should give him a huge edge while providing the Knights with SEC-level talent as well.

TY CHANDLER, RB

— Current team: North Carolina

— Former team: Tennessee

— The Buzz: North Carolina is looking for someone to help fill the role created by the departures of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who combined to rush for 2,385 yards with 28 touchdowns last season. Chandler is an established tailback that gives the Tar Heels a big boost out of the backfield.

JACK COAN, QB

— Current team: Notre Dame

— Former team: Wisconsin

— The Buzz: Coan provides Notre Dame with a transitional piece as the program moves on from Ian Book, who finished his Fighting Irish career with 8,948 passing yards with 72 touchdowns. Coan appeared in 25 games for the Badgers with 18 starts, finishing with 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

ERIC GRAY, RB

— Current team: Oklahoma

— Former team: Tennessee

— The Buzz: Oklahoma has produced at least one 1,000-yard rusher in three of the four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley. Gray could fit that mold as an all-around tailback for the Sooners, whose versatility makes him an attractive option for an offense that ranked sixth in the nation in scoring last season.

JERMAINE JOHNSON, DT

— Current team: Florida State

— Former team: Georgia

— The Buzz: Johnson has impressed his new teammates and coaches with his relentless work ethic this spring showcasing the speed and strength that make him a legitimate threat as an edge rusher for the Seminoles. He has all the potential to be one of the best pass rushers in the ACC this season.

MCKENZIE MILTON, QB

— Current team: Florida State

— Former team: UCF

— The Buzz: Milton looks to return to action following a horrific knee injury in 2018 that nearly cost him his right leg. A successful comeback from the graduate transfer could provide Florida State with the spark it needs as it continues to develop an offense that is young and inexperienced under coach Mike Norvell.

CHARLESTON RAMBO, WR

— Current team: Miami

— Former team: Oklahoma

— The Buzz: Miami adds an experienced playmaker in Rambo, who accounted for 743 yards and five touchdowns for the Sooners in 2019. He helps provide the Hurricanes with a legitimate threat at receiver, pairing him with senior Mike Harley in a partnership that could produce big numbers in 2021.

WAN’DALE ROBINSON, WR

— Current team: Kentucky

— Former team: Nebraska

— The Buzz: After two seasons at Nebraska, Robinson returns to his home state where he was the top high school prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He brings a dynamic playmaking ability to a program that hasn’t produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Randall Cobb in 2010.

TYKEE SMITH, DB

— Current team: Georgia

— Former team: West Virginia

— The Buzz: Georgia coach Kirby Smart bolstered his secondary with the addition of Smith, who earned All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020 while amassing 111 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions in 21 games for the Mountaineers. Smith joins a Bulldogs unit that managed just nine interceptions in 2020.