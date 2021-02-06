No. 18 Missouri blitzes No. 10 Alabama early, hangs on for third consecutive win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a showdown of the two surprise teams in the Southeastern Conference, No. 18 Missouri stayed alive in the league race Saturday, becoming the first SEC team to take down No. 10 and first-place Alabama in a 68-65 victory at Mizzou Arena.

But it was anything but easy in the closing minutes.

A game the Tigers led by 22 points midway through the second half became a one-possession heart-stopper in the after a 12-0 Alabama surge. But that’s when fifth-year backup forward Mitchell Smith became the hero. Smith swatted Herb Jones’ potential go-ahead basket in the final seconds, setting up a pair of Xavier Pinson free throws for a three-point lead. The Tide had one more look at a game-tying 3 but couldn’t get off a clean look from the corner at the buzzer.

Mizzou held on despite not scoring a field goal in the game’s final six minutes.

With their third straight win and third this season over a top-10 opponent, the Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) proved they can play at Alabama’s electrifying pace mixed with relentless defense for the game’s fist 35 minutes. Until the late meltdown, Mizzou seemingly beat the Crimson Tide (15-5, 10-1) to every loose ball, dominated in the paint and revved up their transition game to beat Alabama down the floor.

Dru Smith got it started with an early surge and finished with 16 points, while Mark Smith, back in the starting lineup, soon kicked into gear and added 12 points plus five steals. Kobe Brown delivered another strong game inside and out and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

A week after they combined for 69 points in an overtime win over TCU, Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon played each scored only nine.

With the win, the Tigers secured their second-place standing in the SEC and crept closer to Alabama’s lead. It was MU’s third win this year over a team in the Associated Press top 10, following wins over Illinois and Tennessee, both ranked No. 6 at the time.

Mizzou got everything it wanted early in the paint. Dru Smith had nine points before the first media timeout on a run of floaters and free throws. By the second timeout, MU was shooting 59% and had yet to commit a turnover against an Alabama that ranked No. 3 nationally in defensive efficiency. Without Javon Pickett, recovering from a twisted ankle suffered Wednesday against Kentucky, Cuozno Martin subbed furiously to keep fresh legs on the floor against Alabama’s wicked pace.

Soon, Mark Smith became a defensive menace with three steals in the game’s opening nine minutes.

The Tide were dealt a lethal blow when forward Herb Jones committed his third foul with 8:16 left in the first half, costing Alabama its best overall player, most versatile defender.

Missouri got sloppy with the ball for a stretch then finished the half strong, starting with a Mark Smith 3-pointer on an extra pass from the corner by Drew Buggs.

The Tigers were getting all the right rolls and bounces. On their last possession of the half, Mark Smith misfired a 3-pointer from the corner but it went right to Mitchell Smith’s hands — it could have been mistaken for a pass — and Smith dropped it in for a 44-28 halftime lead.

Mizzou pushed its lead to 21 with an 8-0 run to start the second half and the Tigers would be tested in the backcourt. Dru Smith picked up his third foul before the first media timeout, swiping at an Alabama player after losing the ball near midcourt. Pinson soon followed with this third foul.

As the Tigers surged ahead by 22, Tilmon picked up his third foul.

Then came the Alabama onslaught. The Tide made it a game with a 9-0 run, interrupted only by a pair of Tilmon free throws. John Petty came through a 3-pointer, then a three-point play by Jaden Shackelford. Two free throws by Keon Elis, then a steal and layup by Elis got the Tide within a point of the lead.

With a chance to add to the slim lead, Dru Smith couldn’t connect on a runner in the lane, setting up Alabama with the potential go-ahead possession with 21 seconds left. Jones got a clean driving lane to the rim but with Mitchell Smith breathing down his neck, Jones’ layup rimmed out. Mark Smith grabbed the rebound and was quickly fouled but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw chance, keeping the game alive for the Tide.

This time, Jones got free again to the rim, but Smith swooped in from behind and blocked the shot off the glass, all but securing the win. Pinson drained his two free throws with 4 seconds left.