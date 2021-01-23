College Sports

Maryland upsets No. 17 Minnesota, 63-49, for third road win over top-25 opponent

DANIEL OYEFUSI The Baltimore Sun

Junior guard Eric Ayala scored a team-high 21 and sophomore forward Donta Scott (15 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his third career double-double as the Maryland men’s basketball team upset No. 17 Minnesota, 63-49, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The win marks the first time in program history the Terps have recorded three road wins against Associated Press Top-25 opponents in one season. The victory also gave the Gophers their first loss at home this season. Minnesota entered the game 11-0.

Maryland held Minnesota to 30.4% shooting from the field, the Gophers’ second-worst shooting performance this season in Big Ten Conference play. The Terps shot 42.2% from the field and made eight of 23 3-point attempts. Maryland also shot 17 for 29 on free throws.

A 12-1 run by the Terps gave them a 17-3 lead with 12:19 remaining in the first half. But Maryland (9-7, 3-6 Big Ten) turned the ball over on six of its next seven possessions, and a 9-0 run by Minnesota (11-5, 4-5) cut the lead to three with 6:31 left, prompting coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout.

The Terps responded with six straight points to push the lead back to nine.

Sophomore guard Hakim Hart hit three free throws right before halftime after getting fouled on a jump shot to give Maryland a 36-27 lead at the half.

A 3-pointer by junior forward Jairus Hamilton broke a streak of five minutes without a field goal and gave Maryland a 55-41 lead with 6:17 remaining.

Maryland never trailed in the game and although the team shot 28.6% in the second half, it held Minnesota to 22.7% shooting in the second.

Gophers center Liam Robbins fouled out with 4:41 remaining, as Maryland spaced the floor and attacked him throughout the game. The 7-footer picked up three fouls in a span of about two minutes at the start of the second half and his absence was a boon for the typically undersized Terps.

Marcus Carr scored a team-high 25 points, the only Minnesota player to score double figures.

After coming off the bench on Tuesday against No. 7 Michigan following a two-game absence because of a groin injury, Ayala returned to the starting lineup. Hart, who has received more point-guard duties in recent games, remained in the starting lineup, while senior forward Galin Smith came off the bench.

