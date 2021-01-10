Miami Hurricanes WR Michael Harley to return to UM for 2021 season

Miami Hurricanes senior wide receiver Michael Harley announced his intention to return to UM for the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being a senior, Harley is taking advantage of the NCAA 2020 rule where it is not counting the past season against player eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harley will return for a fifth college season.

“I feel that there is still a lot of room for improvement as an athlete and as a student,” Harley wrote in his announcement posted on his social media accounts. “My time is not yet up at the University of Miami. I have been blessed with another opportunity, another year of eligibility, another year to become a better leader and teammate and another season to make my family proud.

“I’ve decided to forego the 2021 NFL Draft and return to The U! #BetterDaysAhead”

Harley led Miami pass catchers with 57 receptions for 799 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. It was a breakout season for Harley, nearly doubling his production from his first three college seasons out of St. Thomas Aquinas High.

“The past four years have been an emotional rollercoaster,” Harley said in his statement. “All the storms I’ve weathered would have been unbearable for most, and it’s been a living testament to patience, faith, and trusting the process.”

He returns to the Hurricanes along with quarterback D’Eriq King, running back Cam’Ron Harris, tight end Will Mallory and safety Bubba Bolden as other key draft-eligible players to announce they will remain in college next season.

Defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, tight end Brevin Jordan and kicker Jose Borregales have announced they are declaring for the NFL draft. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau opted out of the season from the start in August to declare for April’s draft.