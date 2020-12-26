QB D’Eriq King to return to Miami in 2021

When the Miami Hurricanes face Alabama to open the 2021 season, they will have D’Eriq King as their quarterback.

King announced on Twitter on Saturday morning that he will use the extra year of eligibility that all college athletes have been granted because the 2020 season was played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video titled “Decision made,” King types “Let’s run it back!” in a tweet and hits send. King went to Miami as a redshirt senior transfer from Houston but will play as a sixth-year senior in 2021.

In 10 regular-season games with the Hurricanes entering Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl in 2020, King completed 63.6% of passes for 2,573 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 520 yards and four touchdowns.

While King, who earned an All-ACC honorable mention, excelled on the field, he is not viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. In recent position rankings released, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. did not have King among the top 10 quarterbacks in the draft. King is listed at 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds.

Had King not returned, UM would’ve had competition between redshirt junior N’Kosi Perry, freshman Tyler Van Dyke, redshirt freshman Peyton Matocha and incoming recruit Jake Garcia at quarterback for the 2021 season. Now, the others will have another season behind him before being thrust into starting duties, barring injury.

The Hurricanes have had three players declare for the draft since the end of the regular season — defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche and kicker Jose Borregales. They join defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who opted out of the season from the start to train for the draft. Of those, Borregales is the only one that will play in Tuesday’s bowl game against Oklahoma State in Orlando.