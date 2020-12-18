Kevin Warren weighs in on a tumultuous 1st season as Big Ten commissioner ahead of Saturday’s championship game

CHICAGO — The Big Ten football season started and will end in the middle of a pandemic.

There were player- and parent-led protests about the initial decision to postpone the season and coaches complaining about a delay to the season as the conference reversed course. There have been 12 games canceled because of COVID-19.

There was debate about which team deserved to be in the Big Ten title game, forcing the conference to break its own rules to allow its best team — with only five games played, not six — to compete.

A long and complicated season comes to an end Saturday when No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) takes on No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) in Indianapolis.

It has been the most unusual season for the conference, which made Kevin Warren’s first season as commissioner an obstacle-filled challenge — but one he said was rewarding.

“I remain hopeful,” he said. “I believe in people and I believe in the Big Ten. It’s been a year of growth and strength and I’m looking forward to growing stronger.”

Warren talked to the Chicago Tribune about issues facing the conference.

———

On what he’ll be feeling at the Big Ten championship game after a tumultuous season:

“I have a feeling of gratitude. I feel grateful we’ve been able to provide an opportunity for athletes to compete in the sport they love and compete in a safe and healthy manner. I really have a heart full of gratitude right now.”

———

On whether this season can be viewed as a success:

“The way I look at this season is progress. We are playing intercollegiate athletics in a global pandemic. Any time we can afford our talented young people an opportunity to get a world-class education and play sports at a world-class level, I view this year as progress. I know we are a stronger conference today than we were a year ago. I look forward to a remaining 2020 and a bright 2021.”

———

Ohio State has a chance of playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals in Pasadena, Calif. On whether teams should play at the Rose Bowl despite families being barred from attending by local regulations:

“The Rose Bowl has a rich tradition of hosting 107 consecutive games and I strongly believe it’s important to maintain a historic and iconic event for our students, their families and our fans near and far. I believe and feel confident all parties involved are working hard to find a resolution that is safe and protects the integrity of the event that is fair and provides our student-athletes with a great chance to compete and provides our families with an opportunity to watch our student-athletes.”

(Warren declined to detail what options he would suggest.)

“Instead of speculating, I’d like all of us to collaborate and come together with a solution. It won’t be black and white.”

———

On if a rule change to Big Ten protocols on 21-day quarantines would be altered ahead of the CFP:

“One of things we have done with our medical subcommittee, we have focused on the fact there’s new information regarding testing, vaccines. As medical advances become available it’s important for all of us to remain flexible, to remaining nimble and to remain collaborative and up-to-date with our decision making. One thing we will do is make sure we implement any requirements from our subcommittee in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes. As always, I’ll follow the guidance and advice of our medical experts. We must remain flexible during all of these decisions.”

———

On whether the rule needing six games to qualify for the Big Ten championship, which was changed to allow five-win Ohio State to compete, should have ever existed:

“I have focused on this year being collaborative, being flexible and being nimble and recognize that changes do occur. I’m comfortable with where we are as a conference going into our (final games) and our Big Ten championship game.”

———

On how TV contract issues will be resolved after numerous cancellations could mean the Big Ten owing millions to network partners:

“We need to make sure we communicate consistently with our network partners and stay committed to being methodical and remain calm and collaborative and also be creative. It’s important we don’t look at this situation, as far as our broadcast partners, that this is some negotiation that should be contentious. These are our partners, our long-term partners. It’s important we sit at the same side of the table as we work through these issues, that we take a long-term approach to how we solve these issues and work hand-in-hand together in the best interest of our conference. From the first day the pandemic hit in March, we’ve been working with our network partners.”

———

On Ohio State’s case for making the CFP:

“The College Football Playoff made it clear earlier in the year there would not be a minimum number of games considered. The focus would be to get the four best teams in college football in the College Football Playoff. I understood that. That was clear and I’ll rely on the fact that if any of our teams have an opportunity, I know they are being considered, that it will be based on their body of work regardless of number of games they’ve played.

“We are playing college football in a global pandemic. Like all of us, the (CFP selection committee) is doing the best they can to choose during a global pandemic. They’re tying to finalize the four best teams.”

———

On his relationships with coaches and athletic directors who voiced frustration about conference leadership at the start of the season:

“The way I always approached life is to be very positive, to communicate, to develop a sense of collaboration and alignment. I don’t take things personal. We’re here to make the Big Ten Conference as strong as it possibly can be athletically and academically. I’ll always continually do what I’ve done in the past in building strong relationships. The year 2020 has been an opportunity to grow stronger. It’s important for me to respect the tradition of the Big Ten, protect the Big Ten Conference and do all that I can to transform the conference not only from an athletic standpoint and to provide a platform for our student-athletes to receive a world-class education, and then also transform the conference from a business standpoint.”

———

On what he’ll be thinking during the Big Ten championship:

“We have the best coaches and athletic directors and presidents and chancellors in the country. It shows the moxie of the Big Ten to see the way our medical staff has stood strong during tough times. Recognizing it’s not perfect but they really did come together. It epitomizes why the Big Ten is the Big Ten. I’m grateful to be part of it. So many people came together to make this season happen.”