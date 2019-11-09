Fields’ seven touchdowns lead SC State past Howard

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough points to the final seconds ticking off the game clock while surrounded by his Bulldogs team Saturday after a 24-10 MEAC homecoming win against Morgan State. With the win, Pough became the Orangeburg program’s all-time winningest coach, with 129 wins. He eclipsed the wins total of his coach during his playing days for SC State, Willie Jeffries.

ORANGEBURG – Corey Fields made sure that South Carolina State had no shortage of offense Saturday.

Fields passed for 333 yards and seven touchdowns to move the Bulldogs up and down the field in a 62-21 dissection of Howard.

De’Mo Burroughs was Fields’ prime target on the afternoon. Burroughs had seen catches for 140 yards and five scores. Shaquan Davis had five catches for 113 yards and two scores.

SCSU (6-3, 4-2 MEAC) remains in the hunt for a MEAC title, along with Bethune-Cookman (4-1, 6-2) and North Carolina A&T (4-2, 6-3).

The Bulldogs defeated Bethune-Cookman 27-19 Oct. 26, but lost 22-20 to North Carolina A&T the next week.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 34-0 lead on four Fields touchdown passes, and a one-yard rushing score from Labron Morris. Fields hit Davis and Burroughs for two TDs apiece by the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

Fields connected with Burroughs three more times, on TD connections of 42, 14, and 6 yards, in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs are at North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Lane 30, Benedict 23

At Jackson, Tenn., Benedict failed to make it two wins in a row, falling to Lane.

Benedict (1-8, 1-5 SIAC) wraps up the season with a home game against Kentucky State on Saturday.

Shorter 37, Allen 7

At Rome, Ga., Allen had just 188 yards of offense and one score as Shorter defeated the Yellow Jackets 37-7.

Allen (2-6) is scheduled to make up a game at Elizabeth City State. That game was postponed Sept. 7 because of weather.

Presbyterian 24, Gardner-Webb 14

At Clinton, Tyler Huff rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and passed for 145 yards and another score as Presbyterian won its first game of the season, a 24-14 decision over Gardner- Webb.

The Bulldogs held a 14-10 halftime lead, but the Blue Hose got two rushing touchdowns in the from Jarius Jeter and Huff in the second half.

Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) hosts to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Furman 60, VMI 21

At Greenville, Furman had no trouble with VMI.

Hamp Sisson passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while Devin Wynn rushed 15 times for 103 yards and four scores to lead the way for the Paladins

Furman (7-3, 6-1 SoCon) is at Wofford on Saturday.

Wofford 41, Mercer 7

At Macon, Ga., Wofford had little trouble with Mercer in a 41-7 dismissal of the Bears.

The Terriers rushed for 394 yards and four scores, while quarterback Joe Mercer threw for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Wofford (6-3, 5-1 SoCon) plays host to Furman Saturday.

Florida Tech 17, North Greenville 14 (2OT)

At Tigerville, North Greenville ended its season with a 17-14 loss in double overtime to Florida Tech.

North Greenville finishes the season 3-7, 2-6 GSC.

Carson-Newman 42, Limestone 35

At Gaffney, Carson-Newman jumped to a 24-0 lead before Limestone worked its way back into the game, and held off the Saints 42-35.

Limestone (3-7, 2-5 SAC) is at Newberry on Saturday.

Wingate 35, Newberry 28

At Wingate, N.C., Colton Bailey passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but Wingate’s Dom McNeil scored a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to propel the Bulldogs past the Wolves 35-28.

Newberry (4-6, 3-4 SAC) hosts Limestone Saturday.

Charleston Southern 27, Hampton 20 (OT)

At Ladson, Darius Douglas connected with Garrus Schwarting for an overtime touchdown pass and Charleston Suthern escaped with a 27-20 victory over Hampton.

Demetrius Jones had three catches for 117 yards for Charleston Southern (4-6, 2-2 Big South), which hosts Presbyterian on Saturday.