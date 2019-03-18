Did ESPNU mistakenly show Women’s bracket hours early and leak UM seed and opponent?

Looks like the University of Miami women’s basketball team won’t have to wait until Monday night’s Selection Show to find out its NCAA Tournament fate.
According to several people who posted screen grabs on Twitter, ESPNU accidentally aired segments of the 2019 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket on Monday afternoon.
If they were correct, the Hurricanes will be a No. 4 seed and will host 13 seed Florida Gulf Coast on Friday in Coral Gables. Other teams also in the Coral Gables part of the bracket included No. 5 seed Arizona State and No. 12 Central Florida.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
The Canes (24-8, 12-4 ACC) are ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The team is hosting a Selection Monday Watch Party at 6 p.m. at the Rathskeller on campus. The ESPN broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Miami is seeking its tenth consecutive postseason appearance and seventh NCAA bid in the past eight years.
Comments