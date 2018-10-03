There are seven key questions in the Kevin Ollie-UConn dispute now that the NCAA has weighed in

The NCAA's release of its notice of allegations regarding former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie has shifted the tone of questions regarding the ex-coach and program that remain unanswered.
The NCAA released the notice Friday, charging the former coach with multiple infractions. It came six months after Ollie's firing and largely supports the claims UConn made regarding his dismissal.
The infractions described by UConn can be interpreted as being significant, especially the charge that Ollie provided false and misleading information about noncompliance, which the NCAA labels a severe violation. That plays well for UConn in its effort to fire Ollie for "just cause" and avoid paying him the more than $10 million left on Ollie's contract.
This is a complicated case, with several interlocking layers – Ollie vs. the NCAA, Ollie vs. UConn, UConn vs. the NCAA, and the school's relationship with new coach Dan Hurley – and all could be affected by what was released last Friday.
But the conflicts are a long way from resolution. Here are some questions and answers that to help explain it:
What are the next steps after the NCAA issued its findings?
It is important to remember that what the NCAA released last Friday is a notice of allegations, not a set of conclusions. This is the information compiled by its investigators, who did hundreds of hours of interviews, and their interpretations. Now the information is in the hands of the NCAA Committee on Infractions and they will determine whether to support these allegations. Ollie has 90 days to respond to these charges with the COI, and the committee is also apt to do more interviews, seek more information relating to these charges before arriving at a ruling.
How serious are the infractions?
Most of the infractions are Level II and Level III (Level I is most severe, Level IV would be least severe), they include improper contact with recruits on the part of several parties representing UConn's interests, impermissible providing of meals and apparel to recruits, impermissible workouts with an outside trainer. The most serious charge is leveled at Ollie personally – providing false or misleading information about these infractions. That is a Level I infraction and considered a "severe breach of conduct."
What is next for Ollie?
Ollie, his attorneys and his union representatives at the American Association of University Professors, are now contesting on two fronts – with UConn and the NCAA. Ollie, and others associated with the case, has denied the allegations spelling out in the NCAA notice. Ollie and his lawyers will be trying to refute the charges and get the committee on infractions, either in the first encounter or in a subsequent appeal, to drop them.
That goes hand-in-hand, depending on timing, with the dispute with UConn over his contract, which is heading to arbitration.
If the committee upholds the allegations, Ollie could be sanctioned with a "show-cause" order, which would dissuade another NCAA member school from hiring him until that order expires. It's a form of probation. Auburn hired Bruce Pearl (three years) and Houston hired Kelvin Sampson (five years), for example, after show-cause orders expired.
What's next in the Ollie-UConn contract dispute?
UConn's effort to terminate Ollie for "just cause," and avoid paying the remaining $10 million on his contract continues, but was likely given a strong boost in credibility, especially in the court of public opinion, with this notice of allegations. After appeals to athletic director David Benedict and UConn President Susan Herbst, the dispute is headed to an arbitrator, barring a settlement. There the question for the arbitrator will remain: Do the infractions rise to the level of "just cause" as spelled out in Ollie's personal contract and the collective bargaining agreement between UConn and the AAUP? The Level I infraction would seem to rise to that level, if the NCAA's committee on infractions upholds it. If the sides wait for the NCAA to resume the contract dispute, it could be quite some time.
Will UConn be sanctioned?
Though UConn was not named as a "culprit" by the NCAA, the program could still be sanctioned for the minor infractions. UConn can, and is expected to preempt this by imposing its own sanctions. If the NCAA is not satisfied, it could impose more of its own. Among the typical self-imposed sanctions would be the loss of one scholarship (from 13 to 12), or coaches off the road for one week or so during the recruiting period.
It is unlikely these charges would result in a major sanction like a postseason ban. Before accepting the UConn head coaching position, Dan Hurley was assured there would be no major sanctions. He has the option of extending his contract one year, to seven years, if there are. His position thus far has been to "trust" UConn's leaders to see the process through.
Will this impact recruiting at UConn?
Unless there is fear of a major penalty, like a postseason ban, UConn should not be tangibly affected in its efforts to recruit players. UConn coaches will be busy quelling any rumors on that. The controversy does keep UConn in the national spotlight for the wrong reasons, however, and could give some recruits a negative view. The loss of a scholarship is not debilitating – programs don't really need 13 players – but it would limit UConn's options in taking on a transfer who would be sitting a year, or perhaps a "project" type player, or eliminate the option of rewarding a deserving walk-on with a scholarship, as UConn has done in the past.
What is the best-case scenario?
For Ollie, the best-case scenario would be for the Committee On Infractions to dismiss the allegations, swinging the pendulum of his dispute with UConn back in his direction. The best case scenario for UConn is for enough of the allegations against Ollie to stick so that they can win the contract dispute and avoid paying him, but without drawing major sanctions for the program going forward. With the ruling Friday, UConn seems to be in this have cake/eat cake position at the moment.
Comments