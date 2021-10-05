Tuesday’s Scores

Read Next

LOS ANGELES — Chargers coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday supported Joey Bosa’s right to publicly vent about officials after the Chargers’ 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, noting his status within the league. Bosa is a three-time Pro Bowl player.

“This guy has earned the right to express himself,” Staley said. “This guy’s a premium player in the league. This isn’t uncommon for players like that to talk about officiating. It’s a big part of the game.”