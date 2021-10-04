Soteldo has goal and assist, Toronto FC beats Chicago 3-1

Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) celebrates his goal with teammates Yeferson Soteldo (30), Michael Bradley (4) and Omar Gonzalez (44) during first half MLS soccer action against the Chicago Fire, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Yeferson Soteldo had a goal and assist and Toronto FC beat Chicago 3-1 on Sunday, spoiling Frank Klopas' first game as the Fire's interim coach.

Omar Gonzalez gave Toronto (6-15-7) a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, powering in a header off a curling cross from Soteldo after a short corner.

Soteldo made it 3-1 in the 70th minute. Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto.

Robert Beric scored for Chicago (7-16-6). Assistant coach Klopas took over Thursday after Raphael Wicky was fired. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.