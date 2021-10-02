Cease expected to start as Chicago hosts Detroit

Detroit Tigers (76-85, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (93-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 221 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -320, Tigers +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will play on Sunday.

The White Sox are 53-27 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 189 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 30, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Tigers are 34-46 on the road. Detroit is slugging .398 as a unit. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a slugging percentage of .443.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Aaron Bummer notched his fifth victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kyle Funkhouser registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 117 RBIs and is batting .260.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 172 hits and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .269 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).