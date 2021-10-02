Irvin scheduled to start for Oakland against Houston

Oakland Athletics (86-75, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (10-15, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (8-3, 3.56 ERA, .99 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -180, Athletics +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Astros are 50-30 on their home turf. Houston's lineup has 217 home runs this season, Yordan Alvarez leads them with 33 homers.

The Athletics have gone 43-37 away from home. Oakland's lineup has 195 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 39 homers.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-4. Phil Maton recorded his sixth victory and Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Paul Blackburn registered his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 168 hits and has 80 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 39 home runs and has 111 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Vimael Machin: (illness), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).