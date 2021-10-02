Sports

Bryant holds off Brown’s big 4th quarter, wins 36-29

The Associated Press

Zevi Eckhaus threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Bryant held off Brown for a 39-26 victory on Saturday.

Eckhaus was 35-of-49 passing for 335 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run. He threw a pair of TD passes to Anthony Frederick and one to Landon Ruggieri. Eckhaus' 24-yard scoring throw to Frederick stretched Bryant's lead to 33-0 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.

EJ Perry accounted for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Brown (0-3). He had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs, a 17-yard TD pass to Zachary Targoff, and his 12-yard scoring throw to Hayes Sutton capped the scoring with 2:06 remaining.

Eckhaus completed a 29-yard pass to David Zorrilla on third-and-5 with 1:52 left to seal it for Bryant (3-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Justin Fields will make start Sunday for Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

October 02, 2021 5:39 PM

Sports

Tim DeMorat’s TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

October 02, 2021 5:38 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 5:37 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 5:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service