Saturday’s Scores

LOS ANGELES — DeAndre Jordan is a center. Dwight Howard is a center. Yet with all the options the Lakers have at the position, including All-Star forward Anthony Davis, no one is penciled in as the starting center.

With the Lakers set to open their preseason schedule Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, there haven’t been any formalized decisions about the Lakers’ plans for the position, only promises from the former All-NBA centers that they’re ready to be good soldiers, ready to do whatever, whenever.