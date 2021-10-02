Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 70, John F. Kennedy 18

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27, Bishop McNamara 0

Baltimore Chesapeake 14, Patapsco 13

Baltimore Poly 38, Reginald Lewis 0

Bullis 33, Potomac School, Va. 14

C. H. Flowers 14, Laurel 7

Dulaney 26, Parkville 15

Fort Hill 42, Oakdale 7

Frederick Douglass 58, Central 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Haverford School, Pa. 21, Landon 14

Mergenthaler 42, Forest Park 0

Saint James 29, Maret, D.C. 15

St. Michael, Va. 35, Annapolis Area Christian 21

Stephen Decatur 42, Parkside 21

Wise 39, Gwynn Park 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Justin Fields will make start Sunday for Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

October 02, 2021 5:39 PM

Sports

Tim DeMorat’s TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

October 02, 2021 5:38 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 5:37 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 02, 2021 5:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service