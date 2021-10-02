Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Duncan 50, Cibecue 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. Scottsdale Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Duncan 50, Cibecue 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. Scottsdale Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 64, St. John Paul the Great 0KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments