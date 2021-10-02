No. 8 Arkansas no match for No. 2 Georgia, 37-0 thrashing

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) breaks through the Arkansas line as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense following last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.

The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards. James Cook had 87 yards on 12 carries, Kenny McIntosh had 57 yards, and Kendall Milton ran for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Daniels was in uniform, but he missed his second game of the season after testing the injury in pregame warmups.

KJ Jefferson, also nursing an injury, completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards in three quarters of action for the Razorbacks.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 38, WISCONSIN 17

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes as No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten.

The Badgers lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson to chest injuries at the start of the third quarter and Michigan responded by scoring 25 straight points to put the game out of reach.

Wisconsin beat Michigan 35-14 in 2019 and 49-11 in 2020 while rushing for over 340 yards in each of those games. Michigan limited the Badgers to 43 yards on 32 carries Saturday.

McNamara went 17 of 28 for 197 yards. Mertz was 8 of 15 for 115 yards with a touchdown pass to Chimere Dike before getting hurt.

NO. 24 WAKE FOREST 37, LOUISVILLE 34

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to keep the Demon Deacons unbeaten.

Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Louisville (3-2, 1-1) got a final drive with a chance to tie and no timeouts, but the Cardinals’ desperate, lateral-filled play never got across midfield.

Malik Cunningham threw for two scores and ran for two more for the Cardinals.

