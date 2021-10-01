Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 41, Pleasant Grove 14

Beaver 56, Millard 6

Bingham 56, Copper Hills 0

Bonneville 49, Northridge 42

Bountiful 45, Viewmont 7

Box Elder 18, Woods Cross 12

Brighton 27, Park City 24

Canyon View 26, Carbon 15

Cedar Valley 38, Uintah 27

Corner Canyon 56, Westlake 0

Cottonwood 29, Jordan 21

Crimson Cliffs 28, Pine View 14

Desert Hills 47, Hurricane 6

Dixie 42, Snow Canyon 14

Duchesne 39, Layton Christian Academy 15

Emery 41, Providence Hall 7

Enterprise 42, Gunnison Valley 7

Farmington 31, Davis 10

Fremont 21, Syracuse 17

Grantsville 21, Morgan 7

Green Canyon 49, Logan 10

Highland 25, Murray 3

Hunter 43, Taylorsville 10

Juab 28, Richfield 27

Juan Diego Catholic 49, Ogden 28

Kanab 27, Milford 14

Kearns 62, Granger 32

Layton 35, Clearfield 0

Lehi 49, Alta 14

Mountain Ridge 32, West Jordan 26, OT

North Sanpete 28, Manti 20

North Summit 54, Monticello 20

Parowan 14, North Sevier 7

Provo 29, Salem Hills 7

Ridgeline 49, Bear River 7

Riverton 28, Herriman 9

Roy 31, Cyprus 20

San Juan Blanding 43, Delta 34

Sky View 48, Mountain Crest 0

Skyline 20, East 13

Skyridge 14, Lone Peak 9

South Sevier 48, Grand County 0

South Summit 64, American Leadership 16

Spanish Fork 35, Wasatch 21

Springville 64, Maple Mountain 17

Stansbury 52, Mountain View 14

Summit Academy 55, Judge Memorial 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 10

Tooele 48, Payson 27

Union 35, Ben Lomond 7

Weber 45, Olympus 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

