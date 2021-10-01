Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 50, Nowata 6
Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15
Antlers 22, Atoka 13
Ardmore 61, Altus 0
Barnsdall 62, Drumright 42
Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6
Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14
Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10
Bethany 27, Elk City 6
Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7
Bixby 81, Putnam West 6
Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14
Booker T. Washington 66, Bartlesville 0
Bristow 3, Wagoner 0
Buffalo 22, Geary 6
Carl Albert 22, Guthrie 19
Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14
Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0
Clinton 54, Chickasha 14
Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13
Commerce 52, Afton 7
Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14
Davenport 52, Yale 6
Davis 14, Comanche 6
Edmond Santa Fe 48, Westmoore 10
Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0
Elgin 33, Weatherford 27
Elmore City 50, Stratford 0
Eufaula 14, Hugo 7
FW Trinity Valley, Texas 41, Casady 13
Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13
Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8
Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6
Grove 56, Catoosa 27
Harrah 21, John Marshall 6
Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0
Haskell 32, Morris 7
Hobart 21, Carnegie 8
Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14
Hooker 22, Sayre 7
Idabel 52, Wilburton 27
Jenks 31, Broken Arrow 14
Jones 29, Chandler 26
Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19
Kingston 29, Lone Grove 17
Konawa 18, Savanna 13
Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12
Lexington 34, Holdenville 28
Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19
McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6
McGuinness 45, Woodward 14
Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0
Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8
Millwood 26, Kellyville 6
Minco 50, Cordell 12
Moore 41, Edmond North 14
Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6
Mounds 51, Wewoka 13
Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6
Mustang 54, Southmoore 0
Newcastle 21, Cache 7
Noble 63, Duncan 27
Norman 45, Edmond Memorial 28
Oaks 56, Wilson 6
Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8
Oologah 20, Skiatook 0
Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12
Perkins-Tryon 35, Heritage Hall 20
Perry 39, Blackwell 0
Piedmont 70, Guymon 6
Plainview 42, Dickson 8
Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14
Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6
Pryor 38, Glenpool 37
Purcell 42, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Quapaw 27, Ketchum 0
Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13
Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34
Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8
Seiling 22, Snyder 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15
Stigler 41, Checotah 0
Strother 47, Depew 0
Sulphur 42, Madill 27
Timberlake 59, Welch 14
Tipton 34, Hollis 18
Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6
Union 35, Putnam City 7
Vian 55, Roland 21
Vinita 52, Mannford 20
Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14
Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Woodland 28, Pawnee 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments