Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair 50, Nowata 6

Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15

Antlers 22, Atoka 13

Ardmore 61, Altus 0

Barnsdall 62, Drumright 42

Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6

Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14

Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10

Bethany 27, Elk City 6

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7

Bixby 81, Putnam West 6

Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14

Booker T. Washington 66, Bartlesville 0

Bristow 3, Wagoner 0

Buffalo 22, Geary 6

Carl Albert 22, Guthrie 19

Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14

Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0

Clinton 54, Chickasha 14

Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13

Commerce 52, Afton 7

Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14

Davenport 52, Yale 6

Davis 14, Comanche 6

Edmond Santa Fe 48, Westmoore 10

Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0

Elgin 33, Weatherford 27

Elmore City 50, Stratford 0

Eufaula 14, Hugo 7

FW Trinity Valley, Texas 41, Casady 13

Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13

Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8

Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6

Grove 56, Catoosa 27

Harrah 21, John Marshall 6

Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0

Haskell 32, Morris 7

Hobart 21, Carnegie 8

Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14

Hooker 22, Sayre 7

Idabel 52, Wilburton 27

Jenks 31, Broken Arrow 14

Jones 29, Chandler 26

Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19

Kingston 29, Lone Grove 17

Konawa 18, Savanna 13

Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12

Lexington 34, Holdenville 28

Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19

McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6

McGuinness 45, Woodward 14

Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0

Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8

Millwood 26, Kellyville 6

Minco 50, Cordell 12

Moore 41, Edmond North 14

Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Mounds 51, Wewoka 13

Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6

Mustang 54, Southmoore 0

Newcastle 21, Cache 7

Noble 63, Duncan 27

Norman 45, Edmond Memorial 28

Oaks 56, Wilson 6

Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8

Oologah 20, Skiatook 0

Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12

Perkins-Tryon 35, Heritage Hall 20

Perry 39, Blackwell 0

Piedmont 70, Guymon 6

Plainview 42, Dickson 8

Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14

Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6

Pryor 38, Glenpool 37

Purcell 42, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Quapaw 27, Ketchum 0

Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13

Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34

Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8

Seiling 22, Snyder 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15

Stigler 41, Checotah 0

Strother 47, Depew 0

Sulphur 42, Madill 27

Timberlake 59, Welch 14

Tipton 34, Hollis 18

Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6

Union 35, Putnam City 7

Vian 55, Roland 21

Vinita 52, Mannford 20

Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14

Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Woodland 28, Pawnee 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Colorado after 2-goal showing

October 01, 2021 8:48 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 8:45 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 8:48 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 8:45 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 8:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service