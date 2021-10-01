Gabriel Fortier has hat trick, Lightning beat Hurricanes 8-5

Tampa Bay Lightning's Gabriel Fortier celebrates his third goal of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Gabriel Fortier had a hat trick to help the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-5 in exhibition play Friday night.

Corey Perry scored twice, Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon added goals and Hugo Alnefelt stopped 39 shots.

C.J. Smith scored two goals for Carolina, Derek Stepan, Spencer Smallman and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Antti Raanta made 18 saves.

KRAKEN 2, OILERS 1, OT

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jared McCann scored on a power play at 4:02 of overtime to lift expansion Seattle past Edmonton.

Jaden Schwartz tied it for the Kraken with 58 seconds left in regulation. Brendan Perlini scored for Edmonton in the second period.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves for Seattle. Stuart Skinner stopped 22 shots for Edmonton.

DEVILS 7, RANGERS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — P.K. Subban opened the scoring and had an assist, Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves and New Jersey routed New York.

Janne Kuokkanen, Tyce Thompson, Tomas Tatar, Pavel Zacha, Jimmy Vesey and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mika Zibanejad had a power-play goal for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin and Adam Huska each played half the game in goal. Shesterkin started and allowed four goals on 20 shots. Huska stopped 11 of 14 shots.

PANTHERS 6, STARS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar each had a goal and an assist in Florida's victory over Dallas.

Markus Nutivaara, Kevin Connauton, Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 11 shots in the first two periods, and Christopher Gibson stopped 14 of 16 shots in the third.

Denis Gurianov scored twice for Dallas and Jason Robertson added a goal. Anton Khudobin made 30 saves.

PENGUINS 2, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first 30 1/2 minutes to help Pittsburgh beat Buffalo.

Louis Domingue stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief, and Dominik Simon and Michael Chaput scored for the Penguins.

Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Craig Anderson made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods, and Dustin Tokarski stopped six shots in the third.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Barbashev, Nathan Todd, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jake Neighbours scored in St. Louis’ victory over Chicago.

Jordan Binnington allowed two goals on 20 shots in the first two periods, and Colten Ellis stopped six of seven shots in the third.

Alex DeBrincat, Caleb Jones, and Ryan Carpenter scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury started and made 15 saves on 17 shots in 33:01. Collin Delia allowed three goals on 22 shots in relief.

SENATORS 7, CANADIENS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Formenton had two goals and an assist, Matt Murray made 25 saves in his first game since April 24 and Ottawa routed Montreal.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris each had a goal and two assists, and Austin Watson, Nick Paul and Egor Sokolov also scored.

Alex Belzile and Christian Dvorak scored for Montreal. Jake Allen allowed six goals on 29 shots in the first two periods, and Kevin Poulin gave up a goal on five shots in the third.

FLAMES 4, CANUCKS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal of the preseason and added an assist in Calgary's victory over Vancouver.

Matthew Tkachuk also had a goal and an assist and Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie added goals. Jacob Markstrom got his first pre-season start and turned aside 14 of 15 shots in the first two periods, and Dustin Wolf made seven saves in the third.

Jonah Gadjovich scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KINGS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Laurent Brossoit made 37 to lead Vegas past Los Angeles.

Daniil Miromanov scored twice, and Alec Martinez and William Karlsson added goals for the Golden Knights. Cal Petersen stopped 23 shots for Los Angeles.