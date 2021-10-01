Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnesville 53, Pillager 6
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0
Centennial 6, Wayzata 0
Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14
East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32
Esko 24, Two Harbors 0
Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6
Holy Angels 21, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3
Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8
Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0
Menahga 72, Red Lake 0
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21
Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 2, Laporte 0
New York Mills 46, Bagley 0
Rogers 30, Elk River 7
Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3
St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8
West Central 45, Crookston 6
Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
