Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 53, Pillager 6

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0

Centennial 6, Wayzata 0

Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14

East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32

Esko 24, Two Harbors 0

Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6

Holy Angels 21, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3

Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8

Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0

Menahga 72, Red Lake 0

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21

Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 2, Laporte 0

New York Mills 46, Bagley 0

Rogers 30, Elk River 7

Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7

St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3

St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8

West Central 45, Crookston 6

Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service