Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 48, Hesston 0

Andover 49, Wichita Heights 7

Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10

Atchison 45, KC Turner 12

Atchison County 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 29

Attica/Argonia 60, Pretty Prairie 12

Axtell 54, Frankfort 8

BV Northwest 55, BV Southwest 8

BV Randolph 52, Linn 50

Basehor-Linwood 42, Shawnee Heights 7

Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0

Beloit 32, Phillipsburg 0

Bennington 50, Solomon 0

Bishop Miege 28, BV West 14

Blue Valley 45, BV North 23

Borger, Texas 2, Ulysses 0

Bucklin 26, Satanta 6

Buhler 56, Augusta 21

Burden Central 52, Udall 6

Burlingame 47, Washington County 0

Cair Paravel 54, St. Mary's Academy 8

Caldwell 51, Stafford 14

Central Heights 33, Horton 20

Centralia 20, Jefferson North 6

Chanute 44, Independence 0

Chaparral 41, Garden Plain 21

Chase County 56, Flinthills 30

Cheney 27, Pratt 14

Cheylin 45, Greeley County 0

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Cimarron 60, Syracuse 12

Circle 35, Winfield 31

Clearwater 31, Halstead 20

Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6

Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6

Concordia 50, Clay Center 0

Conway Springs 55, Wichita Independent 0

Cunningham 72, Ashland 24

Derby 55, Hutchinson 6

Dighton 50, Ingalls 0

Dodge City 31, Great Bend 14

Doniphan West 62, Maranatha Academy 14

Elkhart 22, Sublette 14

Ellinwood 9, Salina Sacred Heart 6, OT

Fort Scott 19, Labette County 15

Fredonia 35, Neodesha 0

Frontenac 42, Burlington 6

Galena 38, Caney Valley 22

Garden City 49, Liberal 0

Gardner-Edgerton 35, Olathe Northwest 28

Girard 38, Prairie View 15

Goddard-Eisenhower 30, Goddard 0

Goessel 42, Moundridge 22

Hartford 64, Rural Vista 0

Hays 64, Abilene 7

Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Ellis 0

Hiawatha 45, Jefferson West 7

Hill City 69, Stockton 0

Hillsboro 62, Haven 0

Hoisington 36, Minneapolis 6

Holcomb 58, Larned 0

Holton 50, Royal Valley 0

Hugoton 27, Nickerson 6

Humboldt 50, West Franklin 7

Hutchinson Central Christian 66, South Haven 18

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 18

Inman 48, Plainville 3

Iola 34, Anderson County 7

Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15

Junction City 54, Topeka West 16

KC Bishop Ward 58, Santa Fe Trail 41

KC Piper 23, Tonganoxie 20

Kapaun Mount Carmel 80, Wichita Southeast 20

Kingman 41, Douglass 7

Kinsley 28, Pratt Skyline 23

Kiowa County 48, St. John 0

La Crosse 64, Macksville 42

Lakeside 50, Southern Cloud 0

Lakin 12, Southwestern Hts. 6

Lawrence Free State 41, Mill Valley 20

Leavenworth 14, Lansing 7

Lebo 60, Wakefield 14

Lincoln 34, Herington 24

Little River 60, Canton-Galva 52

Louisburg 13, Eudora 12

Lyons 36, Sterling 12

Madison/Hamilton 52, Oxford 0

Maize 28, Salina South 7

Maize South 68, Newton 24

Manhattan 48, Topeka Seaman 21

Marysville 57, Council Grove 14

McPherson 63, El Dorado 36

Medicine Lodge 56, Fairfield 6

Minneola 46, South Central 26

Moscow 45, Pawnee Heights 28

Mulvane 51, Coffeyville 6

Norton 21, Ellsworth 20

Norwich 42, Sylvan-Lucas 12

Olathe East 28, SM North 21

Olathe North 54, Olathe South 16

Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0

Onaga 60, Wetmore 12

Osage City 63, Jayhawk Linn 21

Osborne 36, Hanover 26

Otis-Bison 72, Tescott 22

Ottawa 30, Bonner Springs 13

Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7

Perry-Lecompton 40, Baldwin 0

Pittsburg 35, Wichita South 20

Pleasant Ridge 50, McLouth 0

Quinter 54, Triplains-Brewster 6

Republic County 16, Riverside 6

Riley County 37, Chapman 16

Riverton 16, Erie 0

Rock Creek 34, Sabetha 20

Rossville 62, Oskaloosa 0

Russell 12, Scott City 7

SM East 34, SM South 19

SM Northwest 41, Lawrence 24

Salina Central 51, Arkansas City 14

Sedan 60, Oswego 8

Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12

Silver Lake 63, Mission Valley 0

Smith Center 41, Oakley 8

Smoky Valley 40, Goodland 6

South Barber 66, Peabody-Burns 20

Southeast Saline 45, Colby 0

Spearville 30, Hodgeman County 14

Spring Hill 28, DeSoto 14

St. Francis 26, Logan/Palco 22

St. James Academy 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 13

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 62, Pike Valley 12

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 44, KC East Christian 27

St. Mary's 30, Nemaha Central 12

St. Paul 52, Altoona-Midway 0

Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 0

Topeka 70, Highland Park 42

Topeka Hayden 38, Osawatomie 0

Trego 58, Rawlins County 28

Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 6

Victoria 56, Central Plains 6

Wabaunsee 28, Valley Heights 12

Wamego 22, Paola 21

Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 9

Wellsville 45, Eureka 12

West Elk 62, Marmaton Valley 14

Wheatland-Grinnell 65, Wallace County 12

Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Wichita North 53

Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 7

Wichita County 72, Ness City 30

Wichita East 52, Wichita West 8

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Campus 21

Yates Center 62, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

