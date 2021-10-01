Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit
Benton Harbor 36, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25
Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit
Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0
Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0
Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit
Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit
Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0
Marquette 40, Clare 39
Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit
Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40
Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26
Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit
Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit
Muskegon 58, Holland 0
Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6
Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0
Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit
St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit
Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
