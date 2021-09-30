Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0

Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13

Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0

Manzano 42, Del Norte 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 10:21 PM
