Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
B.B. Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7
B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0
Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7
Dallas County 48, Sumter Central High School 0
Fayetteville 50, Randolph County 8
G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0
Huntsville 56, Albertville 21
Liberty County, Fla. 40, Northside Methodist 21
Lincoln 27, Corner 26
Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7
Parker 48, John Carroll Catholic 0
Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0
Sumiton Christian 28, Gaylesville 12
Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22
Winterboro 58, Talladega County Central 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments