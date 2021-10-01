Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern Freeze 40, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, Rochester Lourdes 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
