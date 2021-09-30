Forsberg, Afanasyev carry Predators past Lightning, 6-2

Nashville Predators' David Farrance (22) clears Tampa Bay Lightning's Charles Hudon in front of goaltender Connor Ingram during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev each scored twice and the Nashville Predators beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.

Matt Duchesse and Thomas Novak also scored for Nashville. David Rittich and Connor Ingram each played half the game in goal, with Rittich starting and making six saves on seven shots and Ingram stopping 16 of 17 shots.

Anthony Cirelli and Fredrik Claesson scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott and Amir Miftakhov also split time in goal, with each allowing three goals.