Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0

Marion Co. 48, Lou. Valley 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

September 30, 2021 6:51 PM

September 30, 2021 6:49 PM

September 30, 2021 6:47 PM
