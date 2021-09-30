Hatton shakes off Ryder Cup hurt, shares Dunhill Links lead

England's Tyrrell Hatton on the third green during day one of the Links Golf Championship at Carnoustie in St Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP) AP

Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe’s heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a European Tour event he has won twice.

Playing traditionally the toughest of the three courses that stage the tournament, Hatton shot 8-under 64 at Carnoustie to tie for the lead with Nicolas Colsaerts, Adri Arnaus (both St. Andrews) and Li Haotong (Kingsbarns).

Each player in the 168-man field plays a round at all three venues, before the final round takes place at St. Andrews on Sunday.

Hatton won the championship in 2016 — his first title as a professional — and again in ’17.

The Englishman was a member of the European team beaten 19-9 by the United States at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the biggest margin of victory since Europe became part of the event in 1979. Hatton claimed 1½ points for Padraig Harrington’s team, with only Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia getting more.

Tommy Fleetwood, who also played for Europe last week, shot a bogey-free 66 at Carnoustie and was tied for eighth place, two strokes back.

Five of the top 10 played at the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is typically where the best scores are made.