Sports

Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

The Associated Press

Barcelona's Gavi Paez, left, and Cadiz's Jens Jonsson compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cadiz and Barcelona at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Barcelona's Gavi Paez, left, and Cadiz's Jens Jonsson compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cadiz and Barcelona at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti) Miguel Morenatti AP
MADRID

The 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez has been summoned for Spain's Nations League semifinal against Italy next week.

Spain and European champion Italy meet in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.

While relying mostly on the core of players from the Euros, coach Luis Enrique surprisingly added Gavi to his squad on Thursday.

The teenager made his first-team debut for Barcelona only a month ago against Getafe, becoming the fourth youngest player for the club.

Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for embattled Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who has played Gavi in three more Spanish league matches and the team’s two Champions League matches.

The other new addition to Spain was Yeremi Pino, an 18-year-old winger for Villarreal. He may help make up for the absence of injured forward Dani Olmo.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Weightlifter Kostova banned for doping again after comeback

September 30, 2021 2:58 AM

Celebrities

Nordics call on handball to review women’s bikini uniform

September 30, 2021 2:36 AM

Football

Brad Biggs: Will Matt Nagy continue calling plays? The Chicago Bears coach didn’t say — indicating a change might be likely.

Updated September 30, 2021 2:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service