Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-19, 7-25, 25-7, 26-24

Avon def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Britton-Hecla def. Sisseton, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-3

Brookings def. Watertown, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23

Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19

Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 28-26

DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10

Dell Rapids def. McCook Central/Montrose, 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13

Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15

Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-7, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19

Lemmon def. Bison, 13-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8

Lennox def. Beresford, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 15-4

Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 26-28, 15-10

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Pierre def. Rapid City Christian, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-9

Wall def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-19, 14-25, 25-15

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

White River def. Gregory, 18-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 17-15

Edgemont Triangular=

Edgemont def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-5, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-9

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 29, 2021
