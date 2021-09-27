Sports

Monday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arlington def. Florence/Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 25-11

Crow Creek def. Stanley County, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Flandreau Indian def. Flandreau, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Waubay/Summit def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12

Waverly-South Shore def. Tri-State, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Wilmot def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

