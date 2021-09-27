Monday’s Scores

Read Next

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he didn’t get much sleep after arriving home at 3 a.m. Monday morning following the Bucs’ 34-24 loss to the Rams.

“I got home this morning and my son said, ‘Dad, I’m so sorry you lost. Those refs, I’ll tell ya, those refs didn’t help you out at all!’” Brady said during his weekly Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray.