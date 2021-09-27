Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Blaine def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16

Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-20, 25-9, 26-24

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14

Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Foley, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15

New York Mills def. Norman County East

Nicollet def. St. Clair, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7

Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18

Osakis def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Proctor def. Two Harbors, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14

Red Rock Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Tri-City United def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

